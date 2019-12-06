Kofi Kingston Responds to WWE Fan Outrage Over His Quick WWE Championship Loss to Brock Lesnar

Kofi Kingston’s six-month reign as WWE Champion came to a shocking and disappointing end back in early October when Brock Lesnar beat him for the title in mere seconds on Friday Night SmackDown‘s FOX premiere. To say fans were outraged by the booking decision was an understatement. Not only was Lesnar being positioned as a world champion for the fifth time since he returned to the company, but the significance of Kingston’s run with the title was seemingly being tossed to the side. To make matters worse, Lesnar immediately moved on to different feuds while Kingston was sent back to the tag team division and given very little time to vent about his sudden loss. Even the fact that he’s now a former world champion seems to go ignored at times, leading to more fan frustration

Kingston addressed said fan outrage on the latest episode of After The Bell. Aft first he poked fun at how people were getting mad at him for the booking as though any of it was his decision. He then said the anger fans want him to show on television over the booking doesn’t match his onscreen positive persona.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is weird too, a lot of people will be on my social media like, ‘Well Kofi, you’re acting like you don’t care, man. Did you forget that you were the champion? Well look, you’re asking my onscreen character to be angry like he’s my real character,” Kingston said. “I just feel like it’s one of those things where it just is what it is. And the reality [is] onscreen I’m a good guy who lost in eight seconds so as far as making a case for a rematch, what would my character have to say? ‘Give me another shot, Brock! I lost in eight seconds but I’ll get you next [time]!’ You want my real-life character to take on this anger and be mad with the way what happened onscreen. It’s this weird conundrum.

“I appreciate the passion people have, but I’m puzzled by the anger people have towards me because I’m not the one making all those decisions,” he added.

Big E and Xavier Woods, who were also in the interview to help promote the New Day’s new podcast, admitted they were furious when they found out the booking decision and credited Kingston for being so level-headed about the situation. Since losing the title (and Woods to injury), Kingston and E have picked up the trio’s seventh reign as tag team champions by winning the SmackDown tag titles from The Revival.