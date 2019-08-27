Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton WWE Championship Rematch Confirmed for WWE Clash of Champions

WWE officially confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will once again defend his title against Randy Orton at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on Sept. 15.

If you’ve been keeping up with their feud, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. The two crossed paths at SummerSlam in early August, but their match ended via double countout after Orton caught Kingston in mid-air with an RKO, the champ rolled out the ring and Orton became too distracted by Kingston’s family at ringside to throw him back in the ring before the referee’s 10-count.

In the weeks that have followed Orton has repeatedly stated in promos that Kingston “ran away” at the end of their match and that he knows he can beat Kingston for the WWE title at any time. He took things a step further by recruiting The Revival into the feud and having Kingston watch as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder badly injured Xavier Woods’ leg.

There’s no stipulation added to this rematch, but that could change in the coming weeks.

The feud between the pair can be traced all the way back to 2009 when Kingston’s rise from midcarder to main event star was cut short due to rumored backstage political moves by Orton. Kingston has stated in several recent interviews that those rumors were true.

“It’s a legit situation that Randy didn’t want me to be here and went out of his way for me not to get this far,” Kingston said in an interview with Hollywood Life. “Somehow the stars aligned and though it took ten years later, — ten years for it to happen — I am WWE Champion and Randy Orton wants that WWE Championship.”

After 11 years in the WWE, Kingston finally became world champion at WrestleMania 35 when he defeated Daniel Bryan. Since then he has defended the title against the likes of Bryan, Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe.

Other matches booked for Clash of Champions includes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and the finals of the 16-man King of the Ring tournament. As part of the pay-per-view’s gimmick, every main roster championship will be defended on the show.