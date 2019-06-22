Kofi Kingston Discusses Which WWE NXT Stars He Would Like To Wrestle

Kofi Kingston’s reign as WWE Champion has been one of the most satisfying title runs for the hardcore wrestling fans in recent memory.

Long seen as one of WWE’s top in-ring performers but underutilized for much of his career, Kingston’s fans started a movement in early 2019 that pushed him all the way to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 35 where he defeated Daniel Bryan for the championship.

Now, the question is whether or not Kingston will have a chance to “make” some young stars, with or without the championship belt, over the next few months and years ahead.

During an interview with WrestlingAc.com, Kingston addressed which young stars from the WWE NXT brand he would most like to work with.

“There’s too much talent! Adam Cole is awesome, Johnny Gargano is awesome, Roderick Strong is awesome, and I can’t mention names because I’ll leave names out!” Kingston exclaimed. “Tyler Breeze, too, is amazing. You know there’s way too much talent for me to pick [who I want to face most]. It’s the same situation, where I’m hoping all of those guys make it up to the roster at some point in time.”

In regards to existing RAW and SmackDown challengers, Kingston sounds like he wants to work with everyone, including the current Mr. Money In The Bank.

“I want to to go up against everybody! That’s why you saw me on RAW telling Brock Lesnar to cash in his briefcase on me,” Kingston stated. “A lot of people say, ‘Don’t do that because whoever Brock cashes the briefcase in on, he’s automatically going to win!’ I want to be the best WWE Champion that I can possibly be and the only way I can do that is by beating the best, so, I will not shy away from Brock Lesnar!”

Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Championship on Sunday night at WWE Stomping Grounds against Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage match. It is a rematch from when the two went head to head in a singles match just two weeks ago WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

