Watch: Konnan Slapped Outside of Impact Wrestling Taping by Psicosis II

Former WCW and TNA Wrestling star Konnan got into an altercation with Psicosis II (Juan Ebodio Gonzalez, not the Psicosis who worked in WCW) backstage at an Impact Wrestling taping in Mexico City over the weekend. After the incident and some back-and-forth comments on social media, Konnan explained what happened on the latest episode of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast. According to him, the issue stemmed from Psicosis II working too stiff when he was brought into the Lucha Libre AAA promotion to work with the original Psicosis. He hasn’t wanted to work with Gonzalez since then.

“Now I see he’s with other guys, so I’m kinda looking around and thinking, ‘bro, is this guy gonna actually jump me here with these guys?’ While I’m kinda looking out of my peripheral and I’m trying to defuse the situation, he slaps me,” Konnan said (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet for transcript). “I’m thinking real quick for that split second, ‘bro, if I hit him, I KNOW I’m gonna get jumped.’ I just know I am, I just feel it.”

“If we would’ve been one-on-one, I would’ve punched the s— out of him,” he added. “I’m thinking in that moment, let me get out of here so I can get into the dressing room and I can get everyone out.”

Konnan said Gonzalez left before the fight could escalate any further.

Impact has found itself in the headlines a lot recently, though the reasons for it haven’t always been great. On top of getting banned from Twitch for a segment involving Rob Van Dam and his two girlfriends, Tessa Blanchard was accused of racism and bullying the same weekend she became the first woman to win the Impact World Heavyweight Championship.

Blanchard released a statement denying the accusations, which was quickly shut down by other prominent female wrestlers.