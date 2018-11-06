Kurt Angle Competes in First RAW Singles Match Since 2006

It’s been over a decade, but Kurt Angle finally competed in a singles match again on Monday Night RAW.

Angle faced off with Drew McIntyre in the main event of this week’s broadcast, which emanated from Manchester, U.K. It was the first time Angle had competed in a singles match on a RAW broadcast since he faced off with Shawn Michaels on the January 16th, 2006 edition of the show. Angle’s last televised WWE singles match was a bout with Sabu on the August 8th, 2006 edition of WWE’s incarnation of ECW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Angle did wrestle just under one month ago on RAW under a mask as “The Conquistador” in a battle royal that qualified him for the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel. He subsequently lost to Dolph Ziggler during the tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Monday’s RAW main event saw Angle on the defense for most of the bout. He was dazed early and never seemed to get his footing back. McIntyre taunted him, grabbing Kurt’s face at one point and yelling “you’re an embarrassment to yourself” and “your family.” Angle snapped from those comments and locked in his Ankle Lock but McIntyre quickly kicked him off. At that point, McIntyre hit the Angle Slam to add insult to injury. Angle lost when McIntyre locked in an ankle lock, forcing his opponent to submit.

After RAW went off the air, McIntyre and Ziggler were set to commence a two-on-one beat-down on Angle when Braun Strowman came down to the ring to make the save, clearing the ring in the process.