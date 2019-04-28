Kurt Angle: John Cena is the Greatest, Most Consistent WWE Star of All Time

Wrestling fans may not have gotten the Kurt Angle vs. John Cena match at WrestleMania 35 they dreamed of, but it’s clear that Angle would have been honored to share the ring with Cena for his last WWE match.

Angle heaped all kinds of praise on his past rival while wishing him a belated 42nd birthday on Instagram.

“17 years ago, I recall when a young John Cena took WWE by storm. Even then, John pushed me to my limit. I absolutely Loved stepping into the ring with him. John has been able to stay healthy (for the most part) and dominate WWE for 17 years, which is unheard of, and nearly impossible. For that reason, He will go down in history as the most consistent, and the Greatest WWE Superstar of all-time. Happy belated birthday, John. You earned my respect the first time we locked horns.”

The link between the two with Cena having his first big main roster match against Angle back in 2002 is why there had been a great amount of speculation that Angle would end up wrapping up his career by facing Cena at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, that was not to be.

Since his final match at WrestleMania, Angle has taken on a new role with WWE in a backstage capacity. Cena continues to expand his influence in Hollywood, with Vin Diesel teasing in the past few days that John could be joining the Fast and Furious franchise in the future.

