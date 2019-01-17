Update: Kurt Angle’s Abducted Niece Found in Pennsylvania

UPDATE: Kurt Angle’s niece was abducted Wednesday in Penn Hills, PA, but Pittsburgh Police have found the 16-year-old girl. Angle provided the update via Facebook.

“My niece has been found. Just wanted to say thank you to all those who have prayed and have shared posts to help locate her. Thank you to the Pittsburgh Police for your persistence in finding my niece. My family is truly appreciative. Love you all.

Godbless – K,” wrote Angle.

The original story continues below.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle‘s 16-year niece has been abducted in Pennsylvania.

Angle posted the news on Facebook Wednesday evening along with a description of his niece and her abductor.

“Hello everyone. My beautiful 16-year-old niece Marjani Aquil got abducted today by a 19-year-old guy. Please call the police if you have seen this girl.

Amber Alert.

Marjani Aquil, 16; 5’4″, 140 lbs., long black hair w/ blonde highlights; grey longsleeve shirt, lt. blue jeans, tan boots. Last seen Jan. 16 ~ 3 p.m. on Glenbrook Dr., Penn Hills, Allegheny Co. Abducted by Jermaine Rodgers, 19. Red Sedan. Call 911 if seen,” wrote Angle.

Penn Hills, PA police believe that Jermaine Laquay Rodgers broke into Aquil’s home, assaulted her, then abducted her in a red sedan. Apparently, Rodgers had done something similar in a January 2018 incident where he held Aquil against her will and physically prevented her from contacting friends or family for four days.

Rodgers was arrested in March for that incident, and has been out of jail on probation ever since.