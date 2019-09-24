Lacey Evans Breaks Character in Response to Video With Canadian Police

Lacey Evans took to Twitter over the weekend with a video of herself getting pulled over by a police officer in Edmonton, Canada and berating a police officer after she was handed a speeding ticket. She repeatedly referred to herself by her ring name (her real name is Macey Estrella-Kadlec), which led many wrestling fans to pick up on the fact that the video was a staged and meant to help generate some heat on Twitter and Instagram. But the video wound up working a little too well, as several outlets began reporting that the clip was real.

This led to both Evans and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police releasing statements on what happened. Evans made it clear that she was entirely in-character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PSA. Listen up ya nasties. 💅👒 pic.twitter.com/ic0WI2zNGZ — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 23, 2019

“The female motorist was stopped for a speeding infraction where a provincial offence notice was issued,” an RCMP spokesperson told Yahoo Sports on Monday. “Following the issuing of the ticket, the female motorist engaged in a courteous and polite conversation with the member where the motorist identified herself as a sports entertainer with World Wrestling Entertainment. She asked the member if he would participate in a rehearsed interaction on camera with her WWE persona. The member obliged.”

1.Canada is terrible.🇺🇸

2. You know Exactly who I am.

3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. 💅👒 #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019

Evans appeared on Monday Night Raw this week in a match against Ember Moon, and the commentary team made no mention of her video or the backlash it caused. Prior to signing with WWE in 2016, Evans world as a military police officer with the Special Reaction Team during her time in the U.S. Marines.

Evans made the jump from NXT to the main roster at the start of the year, though outside of an appearance in the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble she would only walk up and down the entrance ramp without saying a word. The night after WrestleMania she was inserted into a rivalry with Becky Lynch over the Raw Women’s Championship, which resulted in her losing to “The Man” on pay-per-view multiple times. After being taken off of television for several weeks following her loss at Extreme Rules she returned to Raw and kicked off a feud with Natalya.