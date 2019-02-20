Lacey Evans Reportedly to Be a Big Part of WWE's Future

Lacey Evans has been little more than background music since graduating from NXT to WWE, but apparently, Vince McMahon & Co. have major plans for the former US Marine.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio WWE doesn't just envision Evans as someone who can have success, but as Superstar that they can build around.

"Lacey Evans — you have no idea how big they want Lacey Evans to be. You know we talked about Asuka and Lacey Evans which I don't think is going to happen, but that was the idea

Right now the idea is that you know when Ronda leaves whenever that will be […] the big three will be Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Lacey Evans. Which is you know is kind of a shock and she may not make it, but that's where they see things," said Dave Meltzer.

Before joining the Marines at 19, Evans endured harrowing adolescence surrounded by drug abuse and actually forced her to intermittently live in a tent. After five years of service with the Marines, Evans was introduced to wrestling and made her in-ring debut in 2014. Two years later, she was with WWE.

Evans didn't spend much time in NXT, nor did she ever get a turn as the Yellow Brand's champion. However, some of NXT finest products–Alexa Bliss and Elias—arrive on the main roster with little to no fanfare. This recipe seems to breed success, as NXT stars with a limited resume can enter WWE's biggest stage with a clean slate and reasonable expectations.

However, Meltzer went on to say that WWE believes Evans can be a major star, going as far as comparing her to Roman Reigns.

"They see her as someone they can promote mainstream because of what she's done in life being a mother all the different things in her background. They just see her as a big-time star, a big-time crossover star. So she's gonna be you know, she's the Roman Reigns in a lot of ways […] I mean that's the goal," he said.

Since making her main roster debut, Evans has been attached to rumors of WWE having big plans for her. However, WWE seems to be making a concerted effort to keep her exposure level low. Outside of a few promos and random interruptions, Evans has been off camera. This does suggest that WWE is trying a new path for her, rather than just simply feeding her a win streak like most NXT call ups.

It's worth keeping an eye on Evans in the upcoming months. While this report may be inherently speculative, Meltzer seems confident that WWE has exceptional plans for Evans.

