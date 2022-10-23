A Ladder Almost Hits a Fan at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Halloween Havoc kicked off with an amazing Ladder Match for the North American Championship, and it involved some truly astounding spots throughout. That included a moment where Von Wagner was hit from the top rope onto a ladder he set up, which sent him through the ladder, splitting it in half. During the setup of that ladder though it appears the ladder almost hit a fan, and thankfully the fan was able to move away from the ladder before it hit, and as you can see in the video, Wagner also looks at the fan to check in and see if they are alright. You can check out the post below (via WrestleOps).

Thankfully everyone is okay and it doesn't seem that any actual contact was made, but you know that was a scary situation, as no one wants to be hit with any of those things, including the people in the ring who have to use them. The moment came when Wagner was attempting to get the ladder out from under the ring. Because of the ladder's length and the lower barricades, the top of the ladder went above those barricades and near the crowd.

Von Wagner almost hit a fan with the ladder 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SUk3hlgbU2 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 23, 2022

The match would come down to a throwdown between Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee, who would battle it out on top of a ladder that bridged the ropes and the ladder set up under the Championship Title. Lee would head for the ladder but Hayes would bring him back down, but then Lee would counter and send Hayes back, providing the perfect window for him to ascend and grab the Title, and thus becoming the new North American Champion. As for the rest of Havoc, you can find the full card and updated results below.

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose (C) vs Alba Fyre

NXT North American Championship 5-Way Ladder Match: Wes Lee def. Oro Mensah, Wes Lee, Von Wagner, and Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Apollo Crews def. Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match (If Julius Loses, Brutus Creed Must Leave NXT): Julius Creed vs Damon Kemp

