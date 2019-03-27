Lio Rush Trolls Finn Balor With ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Parody Poster

After beating both Bobby Lashley and Jinder Mahal in a handicap match on this week’s Monday Night Raw, Finn Balor will take on Lashley for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 35 on April 7. At the center of the feud between the two has been Lashley’s “hype man” Lio Rush, who first antagonized Balor after his lost his Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, then got pinned by Balor in a handicap title match at the Elimination Chamber to cause Lashley to drop the title. Rush got back in “The Almighty’s” good graces at in early March by causing a distraction during a title rematch on an episode of Raw that earned Lashley the title back, but they were back to shouting at each other after Balor won on Monday.

Rush decided to poke fun at Balor on Wednesday, posting a parody of the Avengers: Endgame character posters that dropped on Tuesday with his face on it and the words “Finn Balor is Trash” across the poster. Comic fans wil notice he used the Avengers’ “A” symbol when spelling the word “Trash.”

Balor didn’t seem to mind as he posted a backstage photo of himself talking with Becky Lynch.

We are both going to win the titles at mania Hahahahahaha @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/rUDdkVDmHp — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 27, 2019

“We are both going to win the titles at mania Hahahahahaha,” Balor wrote.

While he hasn’t given any indication of it on television or social media, fans have speculated whether or not Balor will use his “Demon” persona for the upcoming title match. WWE’s advertising for the event has featured Balor in full “Demon” gear, despite the fact that he hasn’t used the body paint since beating Baron Corbin in a squash match at SummerSlam.

In a backstage promo after Raw (which was uploaded to Rush’s Instagram, not WWE’s YouTube page), Lashley hinted at Balor’s alter-ego as well when he said he plans to “Beat the Demon out of him.”

As of Wednesday, the WWE has announced 13 matches for WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

