WATCH: Braun Strowman Obliterates Lio Rush With Savage Tackle

Braun Strowman absolutely crushed one of his fellow WWE Superstars on tonight’s Monday Night RAW.

Earlier tonight, the scrappy Lio Rush found himself on the receiving end of a savage shoulder tackle by Braun Strowman. The attack knocked out both Rush and Strowman, but it looked like that it hurt a little more than a normal bump.

The incident happened during a six person tag match featuring Strowman, Finn Balor, Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin, and Lio Rush’s partner Bobby Lashley. Rush had interfered with Balor scoring a pin on Corbin, and quickly found himself at the receiving end of both Balor and Strowman. When Strowman charged into battle, Lashley sidestepped out of the way and let Rush take the fall.

If/when Rush recovers from getting hit by the semi-trailer truck that is Strowman, it could cause even more complications between Rush and Lashley. After all, Rush did cost Lashley his Intercontinental Championship last month. The partnership suffered further turmoil when Rush lost a subsequent match to Balor, which Lashley felt he didn’t deserve.

Although Rush has served mostly as Lashley’s “hype man,” he’s also an immensely talented wrestler and it is Wrestlemania season. I guess we’ll have to see whether Rush will wind up in a breakup angle in the coming weeks and whether it leads to some sort of match at Wrestlemania.

