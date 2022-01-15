Lita Reportedly Had Talks With AEW for Dr. Britt Baker Program

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured the return of Lita to the blue brand after a long time away, and she ended up facing down Charlotte Flair in the ring for a bit of back and forth. Lita and Flair will be in the ring along with 28 other superstars when we get to the Royal Rumble, but according to a report from Fightful Select, Lita had previously been in talks with All Elite Wrestling. According to the report, sources close to Lita say that AEW reached out to her back in 2019 to appear on a show, and a pitch was also made for a top program with AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker.

There were talks between Lita’s camp and AEW and a creative plan was laid out around AEW All Out last year, but the two sides couldn’t come to terms. The report goes on to say that things ended on a positive note between the two sides and that they could still do business down the road.

Lita in AEW would have been intriguing, especially if it included a feud with Baker, though a few things were different then. Baker hadn’t won the title yet in 2019 (she would win that in 2021), and she also was still a babyface, as she wouldn’t turn heel until the first part of 2020.

Granted, this could have also helped set up her eventual heel turn, but it still wouldn’t be quite what a Baker vs Lita match would be now. Here’s hoping that after Lita’s WWE run is done she might consider heading over to AEW for a match or two with Baker because fans would still love to see it happen.

Here is the current Royal Rumble card and confirmed entrants:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, TBA)

