Lita Shares Training Video Ahead of Match With Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber

Lita will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber this Saturday in what could kick off the first title reign for the Hall of Famer since 2006. The three-minute clip shows Lita training her cardio on Californian beaches and hills. Throughout the video, she reflects on what this comeback means to her, her relationship with Becky Lynch and why she believes this current version of “Big Time Becks” is causing Lynch to get in her own way and throw off her trajectory. The four-time WWE Women’s Champion goaded Lynch into the match the night after the Royal Rumble, revealing that her latest run with the company would not stop at a mere Rumble appearance.

Lita has confirmed in recent interviews that the title match was a very spur-of-the-moment decision on WWE’s part. She also explained why she opted to work WWE’s latest Saudi Arabia event after openly criticizing the company’s deal with the nation in the past. WWE was initially banned from having women’s matches at Saudi events, but Elimination Chamber will set a new record with three.

"The success I'm after is walking away as a champion."



Get an exclusive look at Lita's intense preparation for her dream showdown with @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWEChamber! @AmyDumas pic.twitter.com/qSyGPfkVuW — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2022

“So I will say I was outspoken on the early relationship between WWE and Saudi. ‘Oh, they say they want women to wrestle over there, but like, I don’t know if I believe it. There’s no women on this card.’ There’s women on the card [now] — and I’ve talked to the women personally that have been over there,” Lita told Ring the Belle. “And they’re like, ‘It’s unbelievable. There are women crying, never thinking they would get to see two women be so strong in the ring.’ They’re like, ‘It’s really powerful. You’re gonna enjoy that.’ And so, sure, do they have a long way to go? Do we as a society have a long way to go? Absolutely, but you’ve got to take the opportunities when they’re there.”

Check out the full lineup for Elimination Chamber below! Do you think Lita has a shot to dethrone Lynch? Let us know in the comments below!