Liv Morgan Reveals Origin of Photo With AEW's MJF, Addresses Possible Jump to WWE

Not too long ago WWE and AEW fans were surprised to see Liv Morgan and MJF in a photo together, and the two stars got fans buzzing even more when they each shared the photo using the other's catchphrase. Well, it turns out that the meeting wasn't planned at all, and Morgan revealed how it came to be in a recent interview with Metro.co.uk. Morgan was attending a friend's birthday party and MJF also happened to be there. While it was their first time meeting Morgan says they had a lot in common and had great banter, and then she was asked about him possibly coming to WWE in 2024 when his deal is up with AEW.

"Aha! So, I went to my friend Skylar's birthday party and he was just there! I had never met him before that," Morgan said. "We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common actually! When 2024 comes, I think only he can know or decide what is best. I think whatever he wants to do is gonna be the best decision for him. Wherever he goes, I'm just he'll be a star."

MJF has teased departing AEW in several promos, though much of that was thought to just be his character talking before earlier this year. The behind-the-scenes drama culminated in a major promo where he mentioned Tony Khan and AEW bringing in ex-WWE people, and after that, he disappeared from AEW TV altogether.

That ended at All Out, and now it seems he has a restructured deal and is a major part of AEW TV, especially after all the chaos that unfolded at All Out backstage.

As for Morgan, she teased a darker turn after losing to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules and was even smiling as she passed out in the ring. Then we saw her backstage in a video that teased some sort of evolution of her character, and she has since referenced it on Twitter. We'll have to wait and see what's next for Morgan and MJF, but it is sure to be entertaining.

Morgan has also teased a dream come true project outside of WWE, but she isn't quite ready to reveal all the details. 'Ha! Yeah, but I still can't," Morgan said when asked about the project. "We're closer but I still can't say anything! We're so close! I'm dying to say something!'

