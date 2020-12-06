Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Exhibition Fight Is Official And Fans Are Confused

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul are going to meet in the ring after a bunch of trash talk. But, fans don’t know what to make of this much-anticipated matchup. On one side, you have an absolute juggernaut that sits as the greatest boxer of the modern era. On the other, you have a YouTube star that is more know for swagger and pranks on YouTube. Whatever happens, there will be a ton of fodder for Internet commentators. Last weekend's bout between Nate Robinson and Jake Paul delivered the most entertaining social media back and forth of the month so far. However, it’s important to note that the NBA player hadn’t boxed since middle school. No matter what, he was going to be at a bit of a disadvantage before anything really got jumping, despite being a professional athlete. Mayweather is a seasoned champion who has no problem dismantling a challenger who might want to press his luck.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Exhibition Fight Booked for Feb. 20, 2021 https://t.co/wbqnAHsWfc pic.twitter.com/ts42nbxduR — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) December 6, 2020

Paul had been vocal about this opportunity for months now. It’s no secret that both of the brothers are out for as much publicity as possible. Now, they’ve gotten it and the fight will likely do a massive PPV number because of the names involved. He told TMZ that eventually Floyd would come to the bargaining table.

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul said last month. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me.

Who ya got? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses down below: