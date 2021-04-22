Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Boxing Match Reportedly Has a New Date

✖

Undefeated retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul announced back in December that they would be competing in an exhibition boxing match in 2021. The fight was initially scheduled for Feb. 21, but was eventually postponed. TMZ reported on Thursday that a new date has reportedly been determined — June 6. Neither man nor Fanmio, the pay-per-view streaming service that attached itself to the contest, have officially confirmed the rescheduled date. The fight will reportedly take place in Miami and is expected to hold a large live crowd.

"The Mayweather fight is pushed [back] which I am completely OK with," Paul said in a YouTube video (via CBS Sports) when the fight was initially postponed. "The fight's still happening. We want to have a packed arena somewhere and then the business side of things, we have to iron them out. He's got a lot of people on his team, Al Haymon got involved, if you know boxing, you know what that means for getting an actual deal done and figuring out a venue. I need as much practice, training, sparring under my belt against this guy. With every day that goes past I get better and he gets older."

Prior to the initial announcement, Paul had been bragging for months that he could knock Mayweather out.

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul told TMZ back in mid-November. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me.

"I'm 8 inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart," he continued. "I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake!"

The report comes days after Jake Paul defeated Ben Askren with a first-round knockout on pay-per-view.

Logan also dipped his toe into the world of pro wrestling recently, getting involved in the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn storyline for WWE. He accompanied Zayn to the ring at WrestleMania 37 earlier this month and wound up taking a Stunner from Owens.