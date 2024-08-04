WWE’s LA Knight Becomes United States Champion at SummerSlam

The United States Championship was on the line at WWE SummerSlam and hometown superstar Logan Paul was all about repping the city of Cleveland as he defended the Title against LA Knight. The two superstars have had their share of run-ins already, but tonight Paul was intent on retaining his Title in front of his hometown. With MGK and a number of friends along for the ride, Paul and Knight battled in and out of the ring, and both superstars pulled out all the stops during the match, including some truly unexpected maneuvers. At one point MGK slipped Paul some brass knuckles, but despite getting clocked in the head, Knight was able to recover and take Paul down anyway, becoming the new United States Champion at SummerSlam.

Not Waiting for the Bell

Paul didn’t wait for the bell to attack Knight, but Knight returned fire with strikes of his own and then threw Paul into the barricade. Knight slammed Paul into the ring apron and then threw him into his own Prime hydration station, and then slammed the station into Paul. Knight taunted Paul’s friends but Paul spit Prime in Knight’s face before slamming him into the ring apron.

Paul cleared off the announce table but ended up getting his face slammed into the table by Knight. Knight then threw a prime bottle into Paul’s face and put Paul on top of the table before lifting him up on his shoulders and hitting a neckbreaker on top, though the table didn’t shatter. Knight tried to pin Paul in the ring shortly after, but Paul kicked out. Knight then went for the elbow drop but got knees to his ribs, and then Paul drove Knight into the post.

Paul threw Knight into another post and then hit a massive lariat on Knight soon after. Paul tried to taunt a bit with a cover, but Knight came back with big strikes and kicks to get back some momentum. Paul reversed a move into a suplex and then went for the pin, but Knight kicked out. Paul then went for a big slam and got it, but Knight kicked out of the cover attempt. Knight attacked Paul in the corner and then slammed Paul into the turnbuckle before stomping on the Champion in the corner over and over again. Knight hit the running knee on Paul and stayed aggressive, hitting a slam and going to the middle rope.

Close Calls and Brass Knuckles

Knight got the crowd involved and then went up top and hit the elbow drop into a cover, but Paul kicked out at 2. Paul’s hand was possibly hurt a bit, and then he pulled off an impressive springboard moonsault. Paul went for the KO Punch and then almost got Knight for a 2 count. Then he connected with the punch and went for the pin on Knight, but the challenger kicked out at 2. Paul went up top but missed a splash and then missed again, but he was able to reverse a BFT attempt from Knight.

Paul went up top again, but Knight caught him and joined him up top and hit the big superplex on the Champ. Knight went for the pin but Paul kicked out at 2. Paul got a shot in on Knight’s eyes without the referee seeing him, but then Knight came out of nowhere with a baseball slide, knocking the Champ to the floor. Knight ended up in the corner with Paul’s friends, and he brought them over the barricade and stomped on them. Paul was up and slammed Knight into the ring post and rolled him back in the ring.

Paul called for MGK and he passed him brass knuckles on a chain. Knight went to lift Paul but he got a hit with the brass knuckles. Then Knight caught Paul and hit the BFT for the pin and the win. LA Knight is you knew United States Champion!

SummerSlam Card

Undisputed WWE Championship Bloodline Rules Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Gunther

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Special Guest Referee Seth “Freakin” Rollins)

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) def. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (C) def. Bayley

United States Championship Match: LA Knight (C) def. Logan Paul

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) def. Sami Zayn

