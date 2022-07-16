Looks Like AEW's Claudio Castagnoli is Jonathan Gresham's Next ROH World Title Challenger

AEW Fyter Fest continued on Rampage, and the second match of the night was between ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty. Last week Gresham would walk out on Moriarty and turn heel, joining Tully Blanchard's new faction. Tonight Moriraty looked to even things up in a match for the Title, and Gresham pulled out all kinds of new tricks to get himself the win. He finally would get Moriarty to tap out after a submission hold, but after the match, things heated up again when Claudio Castagnoli came out to get in Gresham's face. He was not shy about making his presence felt, and it sure looks like he'll be next to challenge Gresham for the Title.

As for the match itself, Moriarty was the aggressor from the start, attacking Gresham on the outside and pushing aside some distractions from Blanchard to keep Gresham down. At one point Matt Sydal was livid at ringside after Gresham knocked Moriarty to the ground with a dirty move, and Gresham kept on the attack, applying submissions to Moriarty that kept him pinned to the mat.

He's held the ROH Tag Team belt, does @ClaudioCSRO have his eyes on the big one next 👀 #AEWRampage #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/peuGbBJUmQ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 16, 2022

Moriarty mounted a comeback though, delivering knee strikes and slams, but Gresham targeted the hurt arm. Moriarty hit a huge dropkick into a pin but Gresham kicked out. They countered each other for a minute until Gresham locked in a crucifix for the pin but Moriarty escaped and then countered with a pin attempt of his own, but Gresham kicked out. Moriarty got another near fall on Gresham, and then Gresham locked in the Octopus for the tap-out and the win.

Gresham was interviewed after the match and was celebrating his win when Claudio Castagnoli's music hit. Claudio looked like he wanted a shot at Gresham next, and it seems we could have our next challenger for the ROH World Championship.

