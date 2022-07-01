Loungefly Reveals WWE Bianca Belair Mini Backpack and Wallet Comic-Con Exclusives

San Diego Comic-Con is the perfect place to pick up some sweet exclusives, and the newest reveal from Loungefly will delight fans of the EST of WWE and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Loungefly has revealed an SDCC exclusive WrestleMania Bianca Belair Mini-Backpack as well as a wallet, and both items feature Belair's signature lips logo. The backpack is made of iridescent faux leather and absolutely shimmers, while the inside of the backpack is emblazoned with EST of WWE. The backpack can be pre-ordered from Entertainment Earth right here, and the wallet can be pre-ordered right here.

The WrestleMania mini-backpack will retail for $69.99, while the wallet will retail for $29.99. Both will initially only be available at Comic-Con, but if supplies remain after the event, pre-orders will be filled and shipped out. You can find the official descriptions for both items below.

(Photo: Loungefly)

WWE WrestleMania Bianca Belair Mini-Backpack – Convention Exclusive:

Convention Exclusive! Take to the road to WrestleMania with the "EST of WWE" and this limited edition WWE WrestleMania Bianca Belair Mini-Backpack – Convention Exclusive. It's made of iridescent faux leather and features Bianca Belair's signature lips image, top zipper closure, a front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, glitter, applique, an enamel zipper pull, and shiny gold hardware details! The fantastic backpack measures about 10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep. It's a must for fans of Bianca Belair and WWE, but quantities are limited. Order yours while supplies last! Ages 15 and up.

WWE WrestleMania Bianca Belair Lips Wallet – Convention Exclusive:

Convention Exclusive! Join Bianca Belair, the "EST of WWE," on the road to WrestleMania with this fantastic WWE WrestleMania Bianca Belair Lips Wallet – Convention Exclusive. Made of iridescent faux leather, it features top zipper closure, matching themed lining, glitter, applique, and shiny gold hardware details. Plus, it's shaped like lips! This sensational WWE wallet measures about 7 1/2-inches wide x 4-inches tall x 1-inch deep. It's a limited edition, so order yours right away! Ages 15 and up.

Belair will be defending her Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank against Carmella, but the event will also reveal Belair's next challenger thanks to the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, Asuka, and Raquel Rodriguez will compete in the match, and one of them will likely be aiming for Belair's Title sooner than later. That said, Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship is also in the mix, so perhaps we'll learn of her next challenger here too.

