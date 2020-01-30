Luke Harper Reportedly Signing With AEW, Will Debut in March

Former WWE Intercontinental and tag team champion Luke Harper was given his release from the WWE back on Dec. 8, and because of the 90-day no-compete clause in WWE contracts, he won’t be able to wrestle for any other major promotions until mid-February. However it sounds like Harper (real name Jonathan Huber) is already lining up his future plans, as Dave Meltzer reported in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the 6-foot-5 powerhouse will be signing with All Elite Wrestling in the near future.

AEW could theoretically use him after Feb. 12 or have him debut at their next pay-per-view — AEW Revolution — on Feb. 29. But instead Meltzer reports the plan is for him to debut on the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite in his hometown of Rochester, New York. He’ll use his old independent wrestling name Brodie Lee, which he filed the trademark for back on Nov. 26.

Harper wrestled for WWE from 2012-19, working primarily as a tag team wrestler alongside Erick Rowan in the Wyatt Family and as the Bludgeon Brothers. Though he was considered by many fans to be the hidden gem of the group in terms of in-ring ability and promos, he was rarely given the chance to shine. His last program in the company saw him interfere at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view in a match between Rowan and Roman Reigns. The two would team up to face Reigns and Daniel Bryan at Hell in a Cell and lost. The two heels were split by the WWE Draft weeks later, and Harper was not seen on television again after the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

AEW already has its fair share of former WWE stars looking for bigger opportunities, including Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, PAC and Shawn Spears.

Harper hasn’t wrestled wrestled a match since his WWE release, though he did appear alongside AEW’s Sammy Guevara at Corpus Christie Ice Rays game for “Pro Wrestling Night.”

View this post on Instagram They’re here! #BringTheSting A post shared by Corpus Christi IceRays (@corpuschristiicerays) on Jan 10, 2020 at 4:02pm PST

The former champ had voiced his frustration regarding his usage in WWE on social media in the past, going so far as to request his release back in April 2019. Harper was granted his release on the same day as Sin Cara and The Ascension, and other stars like Matt Hardy and The Revival reportedly have their contracts expiring in the next couple of months.