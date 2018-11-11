WWE SmackDown Star Dealing with Undisclosed Injury

It looks like Erick Rowan isn’t the only Bludgeon Brother dealing with an injury.

Luke Harper was originally written off of WWE SmackDown following the injury to Rowan, seemingly due to the fact that his partner was out of action and there was nothing for him on television. Everyone assumed he might be out of action until Rowan’s return despite being healthy.

It looks like we may have assumed wrong.

Harper appeared at a comedy show over the weekend and was seen wearing a cast on his left arm. You can see a picture below for yourself.

Previously, there were some reports that Harper might be brought back as part of a reunited Wyatt Family even before Rowan was ready to return. That would appear to be up in the air right now, though we do not know how long Harper has been injured and will continue to be on the shelf.

Rowan tore his biceps during the Bludgeon Brother’s tag team championship defense at SummerSlam this year against The New Day. The New Day won that match via disqualification. Two days later at SmackDown, The New Day captured the titles and the Bludgeons have been off of television ever since.

Harper has worked a couple of matches for WWE NXT since being written off SmackDown in August. He wrestled NXT North American Champion Ricochet back in September at a live event in Buffalo, and Harper even wrestled Lars Sullivan at a NXT live event on Friday night in Tampa. This would lead one to believe the injury happened in the match with Sullivan though we do not have any confirmation of that.