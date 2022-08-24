Major Updates on AEW's Console Game, AEW Fight Forever

All Elite Wrestling is expanding into the world of video games. The long-awaited AEW console video game is finally on its way after first being announced back in November 2020. The development process was paved with obstacles, but the light at the end of the tunnel is finally visible. Titled AEW Fight Forever, this is the first non-WWE wrestling video game in over a decade. Details have remained scarce up to this point, but the THQ Nordic-published product has begun to peel back some of the layers.

Speaking at Gamescom in Germany, AEW stars Evil Uno and Colt Cabana shared a number of tidbits about AEW Fight Forever. Things kicked off with some gameplay, as a singles match between Kenny Omega and Adam Cole was set up, taking place inside an AEW Dynamite arena.

This exhibition match took place in the demo of the game, which is available to play for those in attendance at Gamescom but will not be released to the public. This is because THQ says they do not want to release any aspect of it to the public until its completely polished. For that reason, the game is still without a release date, but the panel told fans that it would come "soon-ish" and to "stay tuned."

As for gameplay itself, it was noted that AEW Fight Forever will prioritize game flow. This means commentary will be present but not overbearing, as they want to avoid repetitive dialogue from the announcers.

It was also confirmed that mixed matches will be able to take place. This was shown in the AEW Fight Forever showcase trailer, which featured Dr. Britt Baker DMD taking on Adam Cole. Cabana joked that he has already played a match between Paul Wight and Hikaru Shida multiple times. Players can also set up CPU vs. CPU matches, and the casino battle royale will be a playable match type. Weapons will be unlimited, but only one can be used at a time. Most foreign objects will be found under the ring, but it was teased that they will be available in other locations.

William Regal was also revealed to be a coach in the game, but not a playable character. The verbiage of coach is noteworthy, because managers were also mentioned. It's unclear if coaches and managers are two separate entities, but considering the career mode, there's a good chance that both will be available. Speaking of that career mode, it was noted that it takes players "on the road" with AEW.

Customization is also set to be a major aspect. Players will be able to customize arenas and modify wrestlers' attires. Players will not be able to import their own music for entrances, but The Acclaimed's Max Caster will have original tracks available in it. They might have to customize championships as well, because there was no comment on Ring of Honor titles being involved in the game. Another unconfirmed aspect are the pay-per-views, as none were specifically mentioned as being in it.

AEW Fight Forever is currently without a release date.