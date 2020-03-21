Marty Scurll Explains His Choice To Stay With ROH Over AEW

When Marty Scurll announced he was signing with Ring of Honor Wrestling rather than joining his friends in All Elite Wrestling, the wrestling world was a little bit shocked. Having long been a cast member on Being The Elite and remaining close friends with Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks, many expected “The Villain” to join them in AEW. However, Scurll opted to stay put in ROH while taking on a bigger role with the company that was once the second biggest wrestling promotion in the U.S. and finds itself trying to find its footing following the launch of AEW.

During a recent interview with WrestleTalk.com, Scurll explained his decision to stay where he was rather than join his friends with AEW.

“I’m sure most expected me to go to AEW, and of course, Matt & Nick [The Young Bucks] are two of my best friends in the whole entire world,” Scurll explained. “I love them and I love what they are doing. I’m very proud of them.

“When it came to my decision though, I, like them, had my own vision, my own dreams, and the opportunity to create a promotion in my own vision was something I always wanted and couldn’t turn down. I’ve been wrestling for a long time and it was time to do something new and set a new challenge for myself. ROH have always been amazing to me, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be more involved. They have the trust in me, and it really gives me the chance to be creative, which I’ve always enjoyed more than anything. I have great relationships with Tony, Cody and Kenny, and it’s cool that we’re all doing our own things and making a splash in the wrestling world.”

One of ROH’s signature partnerships over the last couple of years has been with New Japan Pro Wrestling. AEW has yet to work out a working agreement with New Japan, while ROH has re-affirmed their relationship with the company.

“I’ve always had an awesome relationship with New Japan,” Scurll said. “One of my first acts in my new role was to make sure we worked with New Japan more, and, why not? They have some of the best talent in the world. I love working for them, and working with them has been exciting, meaning I’ve been able to put together some mouth-watering cards, much like Supercard of Honor which was set for April.

“Then, we have Yuji Nagata, Ren Narita and Rocky Romero booked for the Pure Tournament. Not forgetting the War of the Worlds tour we had booked for May featuring many New Japan talent. At the end of the day, the fans win, being able to see many first time matches and talent they maybe haven’t seen before. It’s certainly an exciting future.”

