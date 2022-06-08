Matt Cardona Reacts To CM Punk Recently Calling Him Out on Twitter

✖

Matt Cardona has finally reacted to a recent Twitter encounter with AEW World Champion CM Punk. Back in mid-July, news broke that Sasha Banks and Naomi had walked out of Monday Night Raw over disagreements with how they were being booked as a tag team, prompting wrestlers from around the world to show their support for the two. Cardona, who plays up his heel persona on social media, opted to poke fun at WWE's statement regarding the pair.

"If I could go back in time...the night I was pushed off the stage in a wheelchair on Raw, I should have walked into Johnny Ace's office...placed my neck brace on the table and walked out because I wasn't being respected enough as Internet Champion," Cardona wrote, posting a photo from the infamous segment where he was pushed off the Raw entrance stage in a wheelchair by Kane. Punk responded to Cardona's joke by writing, "If you'd go back in time to stand up for yourself, you should stand up the workers now."

"It was a fun tweet," Cardona told Wrestling Inc. this week. "I don't know what part of the tweet was more obvious that it was a joke, a) that I was going to put my neck brace on Johnny Ace's table, or b) that I was talking about the respect of the Internet Championship. It was a joke. I still think it was funny. If people don't like it, I mean that's life. You can't please everybody. You're always going to have a hater or a critic. That's life, it is what it is, and I wasn't going to engage in some Twitter back and forth with anybody over it. I thought it was a funny tweet. I didn't delete it. I thought it was pretty clever."

Cardona (NWA) and Punk (AEW) are both currently world champions but now find themselves dealing with injuries. Cardona just had surgery on his torn bicep and is still expected to be at NWA's Alwayz Ready pay-per-view this Saturday, while Punk needs to undergo surgery on a broken foot. AEW has opted to let him remain champion and crown an AEW Interim World Champion at Forbidden Door on June 26. One of the competitors in that match will be determined on Dynamite tonight.