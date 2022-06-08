Seven AEW Stars Who Could Be Great AEW Interim World Champions

With CM Punk out with an injury, AEW will begin the AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Series on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. It starts off with a 21-man Casino Battle Royale at the beginning of Dynamite, where the winner will face current No. 1 contender Jon Moxley in the show's main event. That'll be followed by New Japan's Dominion event this Sunday with Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hoorki Goto. The winner of that match will take on the Dynamite main event winner at Forbidden Door on June 26, crowning the first interim champion in the title's history. But who should get that nod? Should Moxley get his second run with the gold after his first title reign took place primarily in the COVID-19 era? Should one of the company's young rising stars get a run? Should AEW go outside the box and let Tanahashi have the title for a while? Below are seven possible options, but tell us your pick down in the comments!

Jon Moxley (Photo: AEW) Mox is the obvious choice, especially once you realize AEW bumped him up to the No. 1 contender spot on Friday just two days after having him at No. 4 behind Wardlow, Adam Cole and Hangman Page. The Blackpool Combat Club is one of the hottest things in wrestling, Mox proved during his first run that he's an outstanding champion and a match with Punk — something Punk had been hinting at in interviews — would multiply in importance with the addition of a unification stipulation.

MJF (Photo: TBS) This one seems incredibly unlikely given the storyline AEW is currently doing with Friedman, but given how much momentum he has right now it has to at least be considered.

Eddie Kingston (Photo: AEW) It's hard to tell just how much of the animosity between Punk and Kingston is real. Even though they're roughly eight months removed from their (legitimately excellent) match at Full Gear, the pair seem to take shots at each other every chance they get. How wonderfully poetic it would be for both men for Punk to get hurt and the man he hates most on the roster to turn around and become the interim champion? Kingston has been a fan favorite for over a year now, so he'd have no trouble filling in while Punk recovers. But once he's back, the promos between the two could be nuclear.

Wardlow (Photo: AEW) Between his original No. 1 contender status and how they booked his first match with Punk, it feels like Tony Khan had a rematch between Punk and "Mr. Mayhem" planned months in advance. This could be a great opportunity to keep pushing Wardlow up the card, but it's also just as likely that they're moving him in the direction of the TNT Championship instead given how MJF robbed him of that title during his first shot against Scorpio Sky.

Miro (Photo: AEW) Because what better way for "The Redeemer" to fight God than with gold?

Hiroshi Tanahashi (Photo: AEW) It's a long shot, but the possibility needs to at least be considered. Would New Japan be willing to share "The Ace" until Punk gets back? Could a Tanahashi reign result in AEW stars getting involved in the G1 Climax, thus completely changing the dynamic of the annual tournament? Would AEW want to pass up on allowing booking a few dream matches involving the eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion? It all remains to be seen.