Matt Cardona Gives an Update on Getting His Old WWE Trademarks

Matt Cardona made headlines last month when it was revealed he had filed for a number of trademarks related to his WWE run, including his old wrestling name Zack Ryder and his catchphrase "Woo Woo Woo You Know It." He later explained the decision to pursue the trademarks was purely for business reasons, but it looks like he hit a snag in trying to get back the Ryder name. He told Nick Wayne on Twitter this week that his application was denied.

While Cardona has consistently left the door open for a return to WWE (as his wife, Chelsea Green, just did), he has continued to work in promotions like Impact Wrestling, GCW and the NWA in recent months. He'll challenge Tyrus for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship this weekend at the Nuff Said pay-per-view in Tampa, Florida.

Nah. I tried getting that trademark. Got denied.



You’re fighting The Indy God…The Deathmatch King…The King of the Sea…



MATT CARDONA!!! https://t.co/oQXnkIZBZM — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 7, 2023

"One goal that I've been saying for a long time is to win that WWE Championship. That's not a lie," Cardona told Chris Van Vliet last December. "When I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn't like, oh, what can I do to make them notice me? What can I do to get back to WWE? You can't think like that. I certainly can't. But I would be lying if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again, or I never want to have a WrestleMania match. Of course I do, because WWE is number one. So not saying, you know there's this, this plan to go back as soon as possible, but before I hang up the boots, I'd love to go back at least one time."

He also confirmed that, if he went back, it'd be a surprise — "If I were to go back, I wouldn't reveal it here, and if I wasn't going back, I wouldn't reveal it here because I want people talking. The more people are talking about Matt Cardona, the better for me. I'm the internet champion, then now, and forever. So let them talk."