Watch: Matt Hardy Teases The Return of His Broken Gimmick

Matt Hardy has been without his Broken/Woken persona for more than a year, but the legendary tag team wrestler hinted at its return this week via a new video on his personal YouTube channel. The clip, titled “Free The Delete” features Hardy’s body being buried at the Hardy Compound by Senor Benjamin. He’s then seen rising up from under the dirt while shouting that he is “unburiable.” Hardy then wakes up to his two sons Maxwell and Wolfgang before hearing a disembodied voice

“You have been lead astray from your destined path my child,” the voice says. “Find it and seize it. Free the Delete.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video’s description gives a better idea at what Hardy is up to.

“It’s the first EVAH episode of “FREE THE DELETE”, which follows Matt Hardy’s journey to recapture his #BROKENBrilliance,” it reads. “Finding himself somewhere in limbo between mankind and the multiverse, Matt must embark on a mission to #FreeTheDELETE and PROCURE his true DESTINY.”

Hardy’s latest run in WWE has been a rocky one. When he and Jeff first returned to the company at WrestleMania 33, many fans assumed that he would be bringing over the “Broken Universe” gimmick that had become wildly popular in Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and various independent promotions. However due to a copyright dispute, Hardy was kept from fully using the character until late 2017. Throughout the first half of 2018 Hardy feuded and teamed with Bray Wyatt as the Deleters of Worlds, capturing the Raw Tag Team Championships together. After dropping the titles Hardy stepped away from wrestling to deal with nagging injuries, while Wyatt was taken off of television to develop his new “Fiend” persona. Hardy then returned in early 2019 alongside Jeff as the Hardy Boyz once again, though he showed no signs of the old gimmick.

Throughout the latter half of 2018 Hardy teased the idea that he would be retiring from the company. However he explained in an interview with Lilian Garcia that was never the case.

“People throw around the word retirement where typically, I guess, if someone teases that, it’s retirement, but retirement is not a word I ever said. I never said retirement. I said, ‘I need to go home,’ and I really did,” Hardy said.

“After being there for a year and a half and I worked on a full time schedule the whole time I was there and obviously I’m not a spring chicken anymore, but doing this 26 years in October, so I needed to go home,” he continued. “I needed to address some issues I was having with my lower back and my hips. If I can bounce back from those issues and get back in the ring and be physical, that’s great and if I can’t, we’ll do whatever we need to do on-air to figure out something entertaining for Matt Hardy.”