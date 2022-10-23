Matt Hardy Teases a Return of His "Broken" Persona in AEW

Matt Hardy found himself stuck in limbo for a good portion of 2022 after his reunion with Jeff Hardy was brought to a grinding halt. However, a recent development was revealed when Stokely Hathaway confirmed The Firm had bought the contracts for Hardy and Private Party, leaving the three stuck in a faction full of heels. But Matt hinted on the latest The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy that this could be the start of a return of Hardy's "Broken" persona.

Matt initially debuted as "Broken" when he joined AEW in 2020. However, shortly after that he decided to start rotating through his various personas, before eventually reverting back to the heelish "Big Money Matt." He built up the Hardy Family Office as a faction, which was eventually taken over by Andrade El Idolo, and promptly reunited with Jeff. However, the pair's attempt to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships was derailed when Jeff was arrested for DUI in June.

"I think there's a chance it's not out of the realm of possibility. It could definitely happen, we'll see. It's going to be really interesting to see how this scenario, with myself in The Firm, ends up playing out. Let it play out. Who knows this might lead to me being broken," Hardy said (h/t Fightful). "I mean, you always gotta evolve. You always gotta freshen up. I mean, you just can't give — you can't do reruns. Much like how professional wrestling is 52 weeks a year, new, first-content. We don't do reruns in wrestling, you always have to move the story forward. You always have to evolve and the same thing goes when you revisit a different character."

Matt gave his latest update on Jeff earlier this month while talking with Busted Open Radio — "I just want him to get better, even if Jeff never wrestles another day in his life," Matt said. "I want him to be healthy, and it's important for him to be healthy and happy, because he has two beautiful daughters, he has a very loving wife who has stuck by his side through thick and through thin, and the most important thing I want for my brother is for him to be healthy."