Matt Hardy Releases Halloween Special Teaser

WWE will be returning to the Hardy Compound this Halloween, and Matt Hardy gave fans a taste of what’s in store with his latest YouTube video.

In a video uploaded to his personal account, “Woken” Hardy appeared on his compound to inform Senor Benjamin of an upcoming battle.

“I know that I told you to come out here and prepare the Hardy Compound for beautification, as we are on the verge of celebrating All Hallow’s Eve right here in the delightful commemoration in the Dome of Deletion,” Hardy said. But I have very cast-iron intel that dark forces are looming over us and House Hardy could be in jeopardy.”

“Since the beginning of time, evil has try to capture the magic of the Hardy Compound and the nucleus of its magic, Excalibur. Just in case I need you to prepare the battlefield for massacre!”

News of the WWE filming a network special at Hardy’s home in Cameron, Norht Carolina first broke in late September. A source told PWInsider at the time that the filming was similar to the various Hardy Compound events that took place in Impact Wrestling, such as the “Final Deletion” and “Total Nonstop Deletion.”

After a lengthy battle with Impact Wrestling over the copyright of the “Broken Universe,” Hardy debuted the enigmatic gimmick in November 2017 while feuding with Bray Wyatt. The feud culminated in a compound match titled “The Ultimate Deletion” in March, which ended with Hardy throwing Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation.

Wyatt returned at WrestleMania 34 and turned babyface to help Hardy win the Andrew the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The two formed the Eater of Worlds tag team and captured the Raw Tag Team Championships at the Greatest Royal Rumble and held them for several months.

The duo’s reign ended at Extreme Rules when they lost the titles to The B-Team, and Hardy revealed shortly after that he was dealing with various injuries, including his lower back fusing to his pelvis due to years of performing top-rope leg drops.

Hardy announced his retirement in mid-September as he slowly moved into a backstage producing role for WWE’s televised product.

“All of the Woken Warriors, all of the Hardy Boyz fans, all of the Mattitude followers all those people who allowed me to live my dream for so many years,” Hardy said in a video. “This is all I’ve wanted to do and I got to do it at the highest level for 26 years. I’ll never forget the reaction the WWE Universe gave me at WrestleMania 33 and my return it was truly one of the greatest moments of my career.”

“I never say never, or as Woken Hardy would say ‘nevah say nevah,’ but tonight here in Corpus Christi will most likely be the last time you’ll see Woken Matt Hardy in a WWE ring,” he added.

Whether or not Hardy will get physical in the upcoming network special remains to be seen. But if his previous work is any indication, Hardy will keep us guessing all the way up until the event.