Matt Hardy Update: New WWE Contract Discussions, His Future Creatively

Matt Hardy could be the next major pro wrestling star to hit the open market.

According to an update posted to PWInsider, Hardy’s current WWE contract expires in February 2020 (the date was previously thought to be March). Hardy’s future remains in limbo as he has apparently not re-signed with WWE.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether or not Hardy remains with WWE will allegedly come down to the creative direction for his character. It was noted that Hardy and WWE are close in regards to the money being offered for a new deal, but Hardy would like more input and assurances on the future of his wrestling character.

With the emergence of AEW, WWE will likely be looking to lock Hardy up for several years with a new deal. Hardy is mindful of his legacy in wrestling and wants to be assured he will be creatively in a good place for the next several years which could be the swan song of his wrestling career.

Hardy and brother Jeff Hardy returned to WWE during WrestleMania 33 in what was a big surprise at the time. The pair had wrestled the previous night for Ring of Honor at their Supercard of Honor XI PPV event, losing a ladder match to the Young Bucks. At WrestleMania, the pair came out as surprise entrants in a ladder match for the RAW Tag Team Titles against Cesaro and Sheamus, Gallows and Anderson, and Big Cass and Enzo Amore. The Hardy Boyz won the RAW Tag Team Titles that night.

Hardy has recently started a “Free The Delete” series on his YouTube channel. So far, there have been four episodes. Should Hardy not re-sign with WWE, he will likely use this as a springboard for returning to the independent scene (or AEW) with his “Broken Matt Hardy” character back in tow.

Would you like to see Matt Hardy remain with WWE? Would you like to see him try his hand with AEW? Let us know in the comments section below and don’t forget to give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all the latest in the world of wrestling.