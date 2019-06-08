Matt Riddle Expands on His Criticism of Bill Goldberg

While fans were quite vocal in their criticism of Goldberg and The Undertaker during yesterday’s Super ShowDown main event, WWE NXT star Matt Riddle carried on a stream of criticism directed at Goldberg.

It all started early in the week when Riddle posted a screen shot that showed he had been blocked by Goldberg on Twitter. That block likely occurred years earlier, as Riddle has often been critical of Goldberg’s ability as a wrestler in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I can’t wait to watch your match this Friday so I can see how good you are at wrestling 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ck3Sz5JnMn — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 5, 2019

During the main event of Super ShowDown, Riddle really let Goldberg have it. First, he made fun of the fact that Goldberg was bleeding before the match started. Any long time Goldberg fan will remember he often woudl be bleeding before matches due to headbutting his locker before making his entrance. Riddle made fun of that fact.

Awesome job bro, you’re already bleeding and the match hasn’t even started #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Ovzh3t64Tq — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 7, 2019

Next, he took aim at Goldberg’s kneebar attempt during the bout. Riddle is a former highly successful MMA star. In the video below, he says, “What a knee bar, bro. What a knee bar! Make me mad. You’re marking me mad, keep it up.”

On Saturday, Riddle explained his comments. He complimented The Undertaker as being a legend while continuing his criticism of Goldberg, alluding to him as “certain people.”

“I love Pro Wrestling so much and that’s why I get mad at certain people because they’re unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else, I’ve worked hard to get where I am and this is only the beginning! PS @undertaker is a stallion and is a true legend.”

I love Pro Wrestling so much and that’s why I get mad at certain people because they’re unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else, I’ve worked hard to get where I am and this is only the beginning!

PS @undertaker is a stallion and is a true legend pic.twitter.com/WotacyNOre — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 8, 2019

Do you agree with Riddle or think he is off base? Let us know in the comments below or, as always, drop me a line on Twitter @HistoricalRyan for all things WWE and pro wrestling.