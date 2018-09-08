New WWE Star Matt Riddle Rips UFC’s Dana White

Matt Riddle’s signing with WWE could end up being one of the biggest independent acquisitions the company has ever made.

Riddle has been getting praise for years now as one of the top up and coming talents in the world of pro wrestling. One of the things about his rise that has been so amazing is the fact that Riddle has taken to pro wrestling so incredibly fast, arguably as fast as anyone in the history of the industry. He’s a guy you could build your promotion around.

Prior to entering wrestling, Riddle had a career as an MMA fighter. He was famously dismissed from UFC following testing positive for marijuana two times in a year. In the past, UFC President Dana White has had no problem saying all kinds of negative things about Riddle.

In fact, one of the interviews that White gave concerning Riddle came up again today, but only because Riddle wanted to point out the ridiculousness of it.

For reference, White had said the following in 2013 during an interview with FOX Sports.

“Well, guess what dummy? They drug test in the real world, too. You think you’re going to work 325 days a year and not get drug tested? He couldn’t pass a drug test three times a year, but he’s going to pass it in the real world? And I want to know where this rocket scientist is going to make one-hundred and something thousand dollars a year?”

To say those words look particularly bad now, given Riddle’s current situation, would be an understatement.

On Saturday morning, WWE’s latest signee felt the urge to rub his new status in the face of the UFC boss. He embedded the above interview with White and used it as an opportunity to throw a major haymaker at him. You can see the tweet below (where Riddle, shall we say, didn’t mince any words).

Hey Dana remember that time you fired me and talked all that shit on me to the world and called me a loser? I just wanted to say thank you for everything dummy 😂😂😂 #bro #kingofbros #splx #stallion #wwe #nxt #ufc #danawhite pic.twitter.com/y5yH6POwKw — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 8, 2018

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Riddle has thrown some shots at White. During a 2015 appearance on the Dobashi’s Radio Takedown podcast, Riddle said, “Dana White’s a b—-. He knows he’s a b—-. He was born a b—-. That’s why his mom named him Dana. It really don’t matter. I know he ain’t going to hire me back—I don’t want that job. I’m going to run s— in the WWE. If they don’t hire me, I’m going to run s— in TNA. If they don’t hire me, I’m going to run s— in New Japan. If they don’t hire me, I’ll f—— find somewhere else and I’ll still make a living.”

As of right now, it looks like Riddle is getting the last laugh in this war of words.