Watch Max Caster's Shot at the WWE Saudi Arabia Rumors From This Week's AEW Rampage

Max Caster took yet another shot at the WWE on this week's AEW Rampage, which was taped at the Kia Forum on Wednesday night following AEW Dynamite. Caster's name was brought up quite a few times on social media over the past few days between Stephanie McMahon's departure from the WWE and the rumors of the company being sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. That remains a possibility, but the reports that it was already a done deal have been repeatedly debunked.

"I won't front, yeah, we was bumpy. But we never had to sell out for blood money," Caster said. The AEW World Tag Team Champion stumbled over his words when he first came out, so the entrance required a re-do. Footage from the botch has also circulated on Twitter.

Max Caster biffed his rap intro and we are trying it a second time. Shots fired at Gavin Newsom, Joe Biden, and WWE. #aew #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/hEIdAN0sGL — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) January 12, 2023

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported this week that Saudi Arabia is still in the running to buy WWE, but also noted WWE CEO Nick Khan spoke with Disney higher-ups this week at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

"They're not sold. Saudi Arabia is in the hunt. They're one of the companies that's looking for it. The names that are out there are all in the hunt. Nick Khan was in Los Angeles when I was in Los Angeles. [He] went to the football game Monday night, so he wasn't at Raw and met with heavy hitters because they went to the College Football Championship game. Bob Iger, Jimmy Pitaro, so I guess those names will ring some bells," Meltzer said. "They're looking to sell by the middle of the year, JPMorgan is helping them. Saudi is the only one of the key people as far as if they want to go private. The rest are public companies...There'll be a decision made at some point. There is definitely smoke to the Saudi Arabia story but it's too early for a deal to be finalized."

