Mercedes Monè (Sasha Banks) Launches Merchandise Store

Mercedes Monè made her much-talked-about and long-rumored post-WWE debut at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she made it clear she has KAIRI's IWGP Women's Championship in her sights. Now fans can get their new Mercedes Monè merch too, as the star has now launched her new official apparel and merchandise store on Pro Wrestling Tees that features a Micro Brawler, four new shirts, a hoodie, a mug, a hat, and a beanie. This is only most likely the beginning of new merchandise for the star formerly known as Sasha Banks, and you can check it all out right here.

The Micro Brawler and the Monè Makes The World Go Round shirt also feature the slick orange, yellow, and blue hair she appeared at Wrestle Kingdom 17 with, while two of the other shirts feature Monè in a Sailor Moon-esque design. Then there are the money-themed designs on the beanie, hoodie, shirt, and hat, and finally her initials in another design on the Richer Than Ever mug.

Monè appeared at the press conference after Wrestle Kingdom 17 to address her debut, and she stated that this is part of a 'world domination tour', though she didn't specifically say where else she would be appearing down the road.

"I am Mercedes Monè. I am the CEO of New Japan and Stardom's women's division, and this is only just my first stop because I'm on a world domination tour," Monè said. "I know everybody is so jealous of Japan. You guys are so lucky to have me first."

We do however know where her next stop for NJPW will be. Monè will appear next at NJPW's Battle in the Valley. As for other stops on that world domination tour, the easy money would be on Monè showing up in AEW or Impact Wrestling, since they both have such good relationships with NJPW. Both promotions have some dream match possibilities for Monè, as who wouldn't want to see a match between Monè and the likes of Jordynne Grace, Toni Storm, Deonna Purrazzo, Jamie Hayter, and more.

We'll just have to wait and see, but where do you want to see Monè show up next?