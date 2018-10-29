Michael Cole Makes Embarrassing Error at WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution was quite the night for women on the WWE roster. And we do mean women.

During the Shayna Baszler versus Kairi Sane NXT Women’s Championship match, Michael Cole (who did play by play commentary for the event) made a cringe-worthy botch that fans immediately began running with on social media.

#WWEEvolution Michael Cole: Both Men…. Uh Women. REALLY MICHAEL?!?!? LIKE SERIOUSLY?!?? — Luna Claudia ”Tootie” Wolf (@gtaspec) October 29, 2018

Michael Cole having to correct himself after saying “both men” while commentating the #NXT Womens title match. Old habits die hard. #WWEEvolution — Super Beaner (@SuperBeaner) October 29, 2018

“Both Men” – Michael Cole during an All Women’s PPV. Well done! (I do not care if he immediately corrected himself) — Josh Gross (@josh3302) October 29, 2018

Again, to be fair, he did correct himself right away but the error was still immediately noticable, especially coming from an experienced commentator like Cole. Wrestling fans aren’t the type of bunch to let this kind of error go unnoticed.