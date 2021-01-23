Mick Foley Provides Update On His COVID-19 Battle

WWE legend Mick Foley revealed earlier this month that he had contacted COVID-19. The former world champion provided an update on his condition early Saturday morning in a video published to his Twitter feed. He emphasized the importance of everyone to use masks and socially distance as the pandemic continues to rage across the globe, especially in the United States, and then spoke about the troubles he has faced in recovering.

"First of all, I wanted to tell you how I'm doing physically, and second of all, I wanna encourage everybody to continue to look out for each other. I know there's an end in sight but we have to be even more adamant. Continue to mask up, social distance and look out for each other. And number three, I just feel like complaining. I don't have anyone to complain to! So I'm gonna complain to all of you," Foley said.

He continued, "First of all, here are my symptoms; I can't sleep! I never slept well, but here it is, 5am... The Hardcore Legend is wide awake, complaining. If misery loves company, brother, you have got some company in The Hardcore Legend. The brain fog, right? You feel like you can't think clearly, you're easily fatigued, and perhaps worst of all - the loss of strength."

Here’s a quick COVID health update. Bottom line: stay safe, mask up; believe me, you DON’T want to get this virus! It sucks. pic.twitter.com/WSYhvcv98t — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 23, 2021

Foley then spoke about his struggles in exercising due to his battle with the disease, noting that he had been able to do a fair amount of push-ups of late, even when skipping workouts, despite some weight gain. COVID has ruined that for him. He closed by discussing that, as well as some advice to his fans.

"But even with the weight gain, I was getting pretty strong, closing in on 50 (push-ups), and boom, coronavirus hit, and now I'm at 12, 13," Foley explained. "And you know how press-ups become increasingly more difficult? Well every one of these push-ups or press-ups is more difficult! So I wanna warn you, or urge you to look out for each other, and believe me, you don't wanna catch this, it sucks."

