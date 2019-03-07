Miesha Tate Says Ronda Rousey Legitimately Furious at Becky Lynch for Joke About Husband

Thanks to battles in the Octagon, former UFC Champion Miesha Tate knows Ronda Rousey in a way that most people don’t. And Tate says that Rousey is truly upset with Becky Lynch and her joke on Travis Browne.

While co-hosting MMA Tonight, Tate explained that when Lynch cracked Rousey’s husband, a switch was flicked inside the Raw Women’s Champion’s head and her anger is by no means part of the show.

After a back-and-forth on Twitter, Rousey mocked Lynch’s armbar for looking like “the d— she wished she had.” Lynch, who’s become an assassin on Twitter, then photoshopped a picture of Browne’s head to make the best penis joke of 2019. Everyone seemed to love it, except for Rousey, who wrote back, “Rebecca Quin, I don’t care what the script says, I’m beating the living s— out of you the next time I see you.”

And to Tate, Rousey’s is clearly not kidding around.

“It got under her skin,” said Tate. “I know about this. You don’t talk about her family, you don’t talk about this, even if it’s just a joke. She does not have a sense of humor, and therefore s— got real. No, Ronda’s pissed. Ronda’s not joking. She’s not playing games. She’s not used to having to play by rules. She never had to before. Why is she going to now? She’s already broken the rule with the F-word, saying some things are ‘fake.’ She’s not a company woman. She never has been.”

F word? You mean “fake”? Fake like your non sensical BS “armbar” that doesn’t even work and just looks like you’re holding the dick you wish you had? pic.twitter.com/dr6OklYces — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 28, 2019

Huh, it *does* look exactly like one now that you mention it. pic.twitter.com/bHZfEGJRPF — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 28, 2019

Rebecca Quin, I don’t care what the script says, I’m beating the living shit out of you the next time I see you. — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 28, 2019

Conflicting reports have come out about Rousey’s tweets. Some say that WWE is fully aware—and likely behind—Rousey’s message. While others are saying that Rousey acted unilaterally and WWE is actually irritated by the language. So it looks like this one falls in the grey area, but no matter how WWE feels, Rousey fully manifested her tweet this Monday when she turned heel, pulverizing Lynch in the process.

Real or fake, this is just good fodder. Since November, Lynch and Rousey have had WWE best rivalry, arguably deserving their own WrestleMania match. While that has yet to be booked, we’ll know a lot more after Fastlane this Sunday when Lynch fights Charlotte Flair for the right to enter the Raw Women’s Championship match on April 7. All signs point to Lynch making that happen, and we’ll finally get to see The Man vs. Rousey in the ring — with Charlotte Flair in the mix, too.

