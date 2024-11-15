Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Where & When to Watch the Fight

After some delays, the big fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is finally happening, and it all goes down tonight. Jake “El Gallo” Paul is currently 10-1 with 7 KOs, while the Baddest Man on the Planet Mike Tyson is 50-6 with 44 KOs, and that youth vs experience will definitely be one of several compelling storylines leading into and throughout the fight. The fight will stream globally and live exclusively on Netflix tonight at 8 PM EST (5 PM PT), and will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, though it is not the only fight taking place as part of the event. You can get all of the details on the action-packed card and the various storylines leading into the anticipated battle below.

Main Events

The night’s event will be anchored by two big fights, with Paul vs. Tyson joined by the Super Lightweight Fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in the co-main event. For Paul vs. Tyson, the fight will differ from the usual slightly with eight two-minute rounds as opposed to the standard three-minute rounds, and both Paul and Tyson will be wearing heavier 14-ounce gloves.

The Co-Main Event has just as much intrigue, as fans have been waiting to see Taylor and Serrano back in the ring since their acclaimed match in 2022. That match was history-making, as they were the first female fighters to headline (and sell out) Madison Square Garden, and it came down to a narrow split decision that gave Taylor the win. Now they will bring everything they have to round 2, battling it out over the course of 10 2-minute rounds.

The Undercard will then feature two anticipated match-ups in the Welterweight and Middleweight divisions. The first is a WBC Welterweight Bout that will have Mario “El Azteca” Barrios facing Abel Ramos, while the Super Middleweight Bout will feature Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes.

The Timeline

While they haven’t jumped in the ring yet, Tyson got everyone buzzing when he open-palmed slapped Paul across the face at the weigh-in, though Paul seemed to take it in stride. This will be Tyson’s first professional fight in almost two decades, and the journey to this point started officially on March 7th, 2024. Paul announced the fight on X after sharing footage of Tyson training in the ring, writing, “He’s the greatest heavyweight of all time…the most vicious KO artist ever. But I’m younger, I’m faster and I’m going to be working my ass off to get stronger. A member of my team sent me this video that Mike’s coach put up two weeks ago and asked me if I’m sure that I want to do this…yes, yes I do. Heavyweight.”

Paul cited when Tyson called him by his brother Logan’s name as the moment he stopped idolizing Tyson, and Tyson would respond with updated footage of his training hat showcased that trademark power and speed. They continued to trade jabs this way on social media until the revelation that the fight would be significantly delayed, moving from its announced July 20th date.

The fight was being postponed until November 15th due to Tyson suffering an ulcer flare-up, and Tyson assured fans that he was recovering and feeling better, even if he didn’t need to be 100% to take down Paul. The two would have several other face-to-face confrontations afterward, including at a Dallas Cowboys game, though Tyson might have thrown his best jab at Paul with the line “He’s a manufactured killer…I’m a natural born killer”.

Today Tyson added a bit more fuel to the fire after slapping Paul in the face during the weigh-in, but it didn’t need much more. Now they will finally face off in the ring one-on-one, and it’s surely going to be a spectacle regardless of who wins.