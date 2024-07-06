WWE’s LA Knight Takes Shot at Logan Paul with Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out Comparison

It seems relatively safe to say that LA Knight and Logan Paul won’t be best friends anytime soon, as the two WWE superstars have been trading shots at each other for a while now. That’s even led to Paul’s house being crashed by Knight at one point, and the two are likely to continue butting heads. Knight still has some hilarious shots for Paul up his sleeve, one of which he revealed during an interview with ComicBook ahead of Money in the Bank, and it involved Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out. The comparison was one that Paul probably won’t love, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him respond at some point.

Glass Joe Has Entered The Room

Knight is competing in the Men’s Ladder Match for the Money in the Bank briefcase, and he will attempt to grab the case and cement his presence in the title picture moving forward. Logan Paul isn’t in that match-up, but if there’s a chance to mess with Knight’s upward ascension in any way, it might be too much for Paul to pass up.

That’s probably why Knight isn’t letting up on him, including when we asked Knight if he could give just one compliment about Paul. Knight said, “Sure he looks like Glass Joe from Mike Tyson’s Punch Out”, which, you know, could be a compliment…okay it’s not. In fact, it also means that Paul has a glass jaw, and Knight is fully intent on making that a reality at some point in the future. We’ll have to wait and see if Paul responds to Knight’s shot, or if Knight ends up highlighting that comparison more in the future.

Who Is Glass Joe?

Few boxing games have ever eclipsed the popularity level of Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!, and in the game, you play as the boxer Little Mac. As you make your way to fight Tyson, Little Mac takes on a number of unique opponents, and the very first one you confront is Glass Joe. As the first opponent, he is also the easiest opponent in the game and has no special punch like everyone else you’ll face.

Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! Released for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987 and had you working up your way through a gauntlet of fighters until you faced the biggest challenge of all in Tyson. That was no easy task, but once you got Tyson himself, your odds shrunk considerably, as Tyson is considered to be one of the toughest video game bosses ever. The game would also be reenvisioned for The Wii, though the love for the NES version will always be there amongst longtime fans.

Money in the Bank Card



World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. Jey Uso vs. Andrade

Women’s 2024 Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (C) vs. Bron Breakker

