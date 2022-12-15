Miro Breaks Silence on His AEW Absence

All Elite Wrestling has been plagued by the injury bug for the majority of 2022, but some of its absent stars have sat on the sidelines while being perfectly healthy. This is most evident with Miro, the former AEW TNT Champion who has not been seen on AEW programming since September. Miro's last match came at AEW All Out, where he teamed with Darby Allin and Sting to defeat the House of Black. Reports have since circulated that Miro's lack of TV time is due to there not being anything for him creatively, at least nothing that he is particularly interested in. Miro was reportedly pitched an angle that would have run up until AEW Full Gear, but he ultimately turned it down.

Speaking to MUSE TV at the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History, Miro noted that his current AEW situation is out of his control.

"It's not up to me," Miro said. "I'm doing everything I can and from then on, I'm just sitting and waiting for the opportunity."

Miro has only wrestled four times in all of 2022, defeating Johnny Elite and Ethan Page in singles competition as well as being involved in various multi-man matches. This is quite the opposite from Miro's 2021, which saw him reign with the AEW TNT Championship for the majority of the year. The Redeemer was involved in a number of top programs as well, wrestling the likes of Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin throughout his run as champion.

Before joining AEW, Miro wrestled for WWE under the name Rusev. Throughout his decade working under Vince McMahon, Miro captured the WWE United States Championship on three occasions and was put in high-profile feuds with John Cena and Roman Reigns. Despite the fans rallying behind him on numerous occasions, Miro was never positioned as a main-eventer, only rarely competing for the WWE Championship.

As for what Miro could be involved with upon his AEW return, the heavyweight could turn to world championship gold. AEW World Champion MJF is currently heading towards a feud with Bryan Danielson, but a fresh face turn for Miro could lead to the Bulgarian challenging the Long Island native down the line. If he's looking to recapture the TNT Title, a big man clash with Samoa Joe could be in the cards.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Miro's AEW status.