Miz and Maryse Set to Renew Vows on WWE Raw

This upcoming edition of WWE Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be a memorable one thanks to The Miz and Maryse. Fans who watch Miz & Mrs know that the couples’ lives are always entertaining, and now they are set to renew their vows with a big celebration on next week’s Raw. WWE previewed the event on Twitter with a video of some of their highlights and the caption “WWE’s ‘It Couple’ will say ‘I do’ all over again as @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin get set to renew their wedding vows THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw!” You can watch the video below.

Miz and Maryse have been involved in a storyline with Edge after Edge speared Maryse when Miz got out of the way. The couple then teamed up against Edge and successfully knocked him down a peg, but we’re pretty sure that Edge is going to have something to say about this whole celebration.

The Wedding Vow Renewal joins a growing lineup that also includes a United States Championship match between Champion Damian Priest and Dolph Ziggler, as well as a match between now broken up tag team AJ Styles and Omos. Omos cleared out Styles last time, and Styles then had an appearance on this week’s NXT in a promo with Grayson Waller.

Then we’ve got a match between Randy Orton and Otis, as well as the RK-Bro-Nament Finals, which are between The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Lastly, we have the match-up between Austin Theory and Finn Balor, as Balor looks to end his frustrations with Theory and his selfies while Theory looks to impress Vince McMahon after all of the one-on-one time he’s received.

As for Miz and Maryse, hopefully, they actually get to celebrate without an incident, but few wedding ceremonies ever make it all the way through on a wrestling show, and odds are this won’t either.