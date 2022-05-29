MJF No-Showed AEW Meet and Greet, Reportedly Booked Flight out of Vegas

✖

AEW is currently getting ready for Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, but there might be a major wrench thrown into all those plans. According to Fightful Select MJF no-showed a planned meet and greet earlier today at Fan Fest, and while it seems he hasn't left, a flight for him has evidently been booked out of Vegas later tonight. This is not a great sign of the relationship between MJF and AEW, a relationship that has been strained according to recent rumors and reports, and as of now his status for Double or Nothing is unknown.

MJF is supposed to face his former enforcer Wardlow at Double or Nothing, which is set to pay off a storyline that's been years in the making. Now that could be up in the air if MJF decides to leave, though this could also be something else completely and he shows up as scheduled at Double or Nothing.

It's unknown why he didn't attend the meet and greet, and fans were of course disappointed by his absence. Fightful talked to quite a few fans upset about the situation, and AEW hasn't confirmed what happened or offered up a comment yet. Sources within AEW did reportedly say that they were "very unhappy about how it all played out."

Another source said that they heard communication between MJF and AEW had reached an all-time low, and those sources said that they have not heard back from him as of yet. The report also notes that there's no confirmation he's getting on the flight, but that the flight had been booked.

It seems that the main issue over the past few months is in regards to MJF's contact status and pay scale. Sources then said they believed that MJF would be paid "top performer money" to sign an extension. MJF and AEW President Tony Khan reportedly got into a heated discussion previously regarding an interview MJF gave without talking to the AEW PR team.

As of right now, here is the current Double or Nothing card:

AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Adam Page (C) vs CM Punk

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa (C) vs Serena Deeb

AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (C) vs Anna Jay

MJF vs Wardlow

Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Samoa Joe (C) vs Adam Cole

Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs Ruby Soho

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (C) vs Team Taz vs Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Jericho Appreciation Society vs Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz

Hookhausen vs Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

AEW Double or Nothing kicks off at 8 PM EST on the B/R App, On-Demand, and FITE TV.