Leaked Money in the Bank Advertisements Proven to Be Fakes

Numerous photos have popped up throughout the past week claiming to be the local advertisements for the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 19, listing each of the matches including both of the titular Money in the Bank ladder matches.

The supposed card, which you can see here, has the men’s ladder match featuring Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Andrade and Lars Sullivan, while the women’s match has Tamina, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Naomi, Bayley, Carmella, Ember Moon and Sonya Deville. The ad even had a third ladder match with NXT Superstars, including Jaxson Ryker, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Tyler Breeze and Donovan Dijakovic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But it wasn’t long until the legitimacy of the ads were called into question. For starters, the font used in the ads was not the same one used in the official WWE announcements on national television. The card also made a few eyebrow-raising claims, including John Cena’s return (in his Doctor of Thuganomics gear) to face Samoa Joe for the United States Championship, the aforementioned involvement of NXT stars and Sasha Banks’ involvement despite reports that she’s been sent home to cool off while being in a “stalemate” with WWE’s creative team. Then wrestling insider @WrestleVotes took things a step further by pointing out that Mysterio will not be in Hartford, Connecticut on the day of the event.

WWE has already announced that the participants for each ladder match will be announced on WWE television this week, starting with the Raw participants being named in a “Moment of Bliss” segment on Monday night.

Matches that have been confirmed for the show include Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns vs. Elias. Becky Lynch will pull double duty on the show, defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans and the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.

Photo: Twitter/@McWrasslin

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!