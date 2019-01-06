New WWE Royal Rumble Entrants Revealed, Updated Card

The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble lists continue to grow by the day.

Over the weekend, WWE announced more entrants to both matches. This follows Finn Balor and Seth Rollins also making it known in recent days via social media and live event promos that they will be in the men’s Rumble.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have now also been confirmed for the women’s Royal Rumble match, while Jeff Hardy has been confirmed as a men’s entrant.

The announcements were made via WWE’s official Twitter account.

Just down the road from The Hardy Complex, what better place than #WWEGreensboro for @JEFFHARDYBRAND to officially enter the #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/F8ovmuf1Fb — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2019

WWE released a video on Friday that revealed Balor’s addition to the match, while Seth Rollins got on the microphone at a live event on Friday night in Columbus, Georgia to announce his official entry. Rollins so far has been the odds-on favorite to emerge victorious on the men’s side.

The updated WWE Royal Rumble 2019 card is below. The show takes place on Sunday, January 27th in Phoenix, Arizona.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

R-Truth (#30), Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, and 22 more entrants.

Carmella (#30), Ember Moon, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and 20 more entrants.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

Asuka (c) vs. Opponent TBD on SmackDown This Week

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. TBA

ComicBook.com will have full coverage of the event on January 27th an all of the news that affects the show before we get there. Let us know in the comments below which match you are most looking forward to!