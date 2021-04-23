Mortal Kombat Creator Ed Boon Supports WWE Superstar The Miz to Play Johnny Cage

✖

SPOILER WARNING: Plot details of the new Mortal Kombat movie are mentioned in this article.

Within the past day, WWE Superstar The Miz made it known that he wants to play the iconic fighting game character Johnny Cage in a future Mortal Kombat movie. This request from The Miz was one that was largely met with widespread love from fans. So much so, in fact, that it looks like one of the most prominent faces attached to the Mortal Kombat series is even in favor of the idea.

In a follow-up tweet from Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon, the beloved game developer seemed to give The Miz his own blessing when it comes to playing Johnny Cage. "Guy makes a compelling case," Boon said on social media. The response from Boon was then met with a litany of replies from fans who either agreed with the casting or shared other actors that they would prefer to see in the role.

Guy makes a compelling case 👍🏻 https://t.co/pasFn3LiNn — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 24, 2021

All of this talk around Johnny Cage appearing in a future Mortal Kombat movie specifically deals with how the new reboot ended. The final clip of the film has protagonist Cole Young venturing off to Hollywood in the pursuit of finding a new fighter to help the champions from Earthrealm take part in the Mortal Kombat tournament. As Cole leaves, the camera pans over a movie poster on the wall that shows Johnny Cage's name. As such, it seems incredibly likely that the sequel for the movie will feature Cage in a prominent role.

It remains to be seen what will happen in the future with the new Mortal Kombat movie series. Even though the creators of this first installment already have plans for a trilogy in mind, Warner Bros. Pictures hasn't committed to anything beyond this first movie just yet. Still, assuming that this release proves to be a major success, we'll likely see a second film announced soon enough.

If you still haven't watched Mortal Kombat for yourself, you can either check it out in theaters or on HBO Max for the next month. And if you're curious to know what we thought about the latest movie, you can check out our review right here.