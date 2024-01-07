Mustafa Ali Gives Emotional Speech After First Match Post WWE Release

As soon as December 21 hit, many former WWE Superstars that were part of a mass exodus in September were officially able to start wrestling again. Some of them took full advantage of it with cool promo videos reintroducing themselves to audiences and ushering in a new era. One man that took full advantage of all eyes being on him -- Mustafa Ali. Ali immediately took to his X account to share a vignette that revealed he is set to embark on a "world tour campaign." Ali took part in his first match since his WWE release, competing at the APC (Association les Professionnels du Catch) 20th anniversary show in France against Aigle Blanc.

Following the match, Ali spoke publicly for the first time since his release. Ali was one of the first to share with fans that he was no longer with WWE. "I've been thinking for more than the past 90 days, what is the first thing I want to say? And it's as simple as this, and if I tear up I apologize because I mean this from the bottom of my heart," Ali said. "Every upper management person that I have ever worked for in this industry has told me to my face, 'no one will ever cheer for someone named Mustafa Ali.'"

The crowd then begins to boo loudly at that, but Ali tells them that instead of saying "f-ck them" the fans should instead show them. So, instead, they begin to cheer. "And to those people watching right now, I'm in a sold out house in APC and every single person in this building is chanting Mustafa Ali! I'm going to leave the ring tonight knowing that this is what I want in the industry. I want change in the industry, I want guys that are a certain level to reach down and pull people up. The young men that I just shared the ring with, let me tell you something. I have been in the ring with Rey Mysterio, I have been in the ring with AJ Styles, Randy Orton, you name 'em I've been in the ring with them. And you, my good men, are just as good as them."

@MustafaAli_X just gave a beautiful and powerful post-match speech to the APC audience here in Paris, France, 🇫🇷



Ali won his first post-WWE match against Aigle Blanc in a wonderful match that had the crowd hanging on the edge of the seat from start to finish. @APCcatch pic.twitter.com/I8B8HLlSSi — Lucas Charpiot (@LucasCharpiot) January 6, 2024

