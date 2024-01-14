Mustafa Ali to Make NJPW Debut at Windy City Riot

Since Mustafa Ali was released from WWE in September, he's been making headlines all throughout the professional wrestling industry. On December 21 he announced his "World Tour Campaign" that includes him being booked in some of the biggest independent companies around the world including GCW, PROGRESS, Prestige, DEFY, and RevPro among many others. Now he's set to make his debut in NJPW.

During the NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, a vignette aired, revealing that he's going to face Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW's Windy City Riot in his hometown of Chicago. "You see, in recent times, certain individuals have regrettably not represented New Japan Pro Wrestling in the manner in which it deserves," Ali says in the video. "I speak of such individuals like Hiromu Takahashi. A man who is mentally unstable. A man who literally goes into battle with a stuffed animal in his arms. A stuffed animal! Ladies and gentleman, no! New Japan Pro Wrestling deserves better than this. And I will see to it that it is rebuilt, reignited, and it reclaims its former glory. So Mr. Takahashi I am here to inform you that you are unfit to be a leader. You will be replaced, you will be removed."

Ali isn't the first surprising face to pop up in a NJPW ring in 2024. Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) appeared at Wrestle Kingdom 18 with his brother, Ryan Nemeth. Nemeth came face to face with the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, David Finlay. At Battle in the Valley, AEW's Jack Perry appeared from the crowd and attacked Shota Umino, ripping up his AEW contract in the middle of the ring in the process. Perry wore an armband over his jacket which read "Scapegoat."

Windy City Riot emanates from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on April 12. The only other confirmed match is Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito. It will be a rematch from their 2019 G1 Climax Final match where Moxley came out victorious. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster but are moving fast.

