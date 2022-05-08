Watch: Mustafa Ali Uploads Hilarious 'News Broadcast' Trolling Austin Theory

✖

Mustafa Ali has been feuding with Austin Theory and The Miz ever since he recently returned to WWE television. While Ali won't be challenging Theory to a US title match at WrestleMania Backlash tonight, he still got people talking by uploading a hilarious video of him playing five different characters in a "news broadcast." It starts with Ali at a desk saying there's "breaking news" and that Theory's approval ratings as United States Champion are at an all-time low. He then portrays multiple characters saying Ali is a more deserving champion, the best of which is a particularly foul-mouthed elderly woman.

Theory has chased after the United States Championship in the past, but has consistently come up short. Back when he challenged Matt Riddle for the gold in early 2021 he spoke with ComicBook about how he needed to effectively "audition" in order for WWE higher-ups to consider booking him as a heel.

📢📢BREAKING NEWS ON UNITED STATES CHAMPION @_Theory1 📢📢 pic.twitter.com/78s0sM3mZZ — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 8, 2022

"I kind of looked at my career at a snapshot. I made my return. Nothing really happened. I was off for seven months, for no apparent reason to me other than just creative had nothing for me," Ali said. "When I was initially looking at the mirror, I go, 'What is wrong with me? Nothing's wrong with me. Look at me.' Again, after seven months, you have to eventually have that look in the mirror and go, 'What am I missing?' I think the thing I was missing was a little bit of edge. I knew I could cut a great promo. But again, within the confines of being a good guy, you're very limited as to what you can say.

"So I presented the idea of doing something. It wasn't being the leader of Retribution, it was, I met with Vince McMahon and the creative writing team and said, 'I think I'm capable of doing more and this is the route I'd like to go.' And it was basically, 'Well, you'd have to show us,'" he continued. "So I recorded my own promos, my own videos. I had to audition basically to not be a good guy anymore. And if you go back and you watch these WWE Main Event matches I was having before joining Retribution, you would see the small details, the storytelling when I was slowly becoming more aggressive, a little bit more violent, having a little bit more of these heelish tendencies in my matches."