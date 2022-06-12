Naomi Breaks Silence for First Time Since Walking Out of WWE

✖

Naomi and Sasha Banks have still yet to comment on what led to them walking away from WWE and leaving the Women's Tag Team Titles behind several weeks ago, though now Naomi has broken her silence on social media for the first time since that event. Naomi shared a video from mcspirations' Instagram account that says "here are the five things you need to hear today" and then lists out several points that you can easily draw a line from to what's currently happening with Naomi, Banks, and WWE. She didn't add anything to the caption aside from a green heart, but the meaning is pretty clear from the video itself.

Point No. 1 is "Important people come and go...that's ok", while No. 2 is that you can either take it as Rejection or you can look at it as Redirection". Point No. 3 is "You define what fun is! Don't allow someone to make you feel like what you like is stupid."

Point No. 4 is "sometimes, you're going to have to let other people down to make yourself happy", and No. 5 was "your diet isn't just what you eat. Your diet is what you watch, listen to, and allow around you."

You can definitely see how this could relate to the reported reasons that Naomi and Banks walked away from their Titles and WWE, especially in regards to points number 1, 3, 4, and 5. That's hard to ascertain completely since we still haven't heard Naomi or Banks' side in all this, as WWE is the only side that's been vocalized thus far. WWE has addressed both superstars on Raw and SmackDown and has done things like pull footage of them from TV intros, pull down their Facebook pages, and take all of their merchandise off of the WWE Shop.

Hopefully, we hear from Naomi and Banks in greater detail soon, but even this social media post provides a small glimpse into their side of the story. You can watch the full video in the post above.

Do you want to see Naomi and Banks head somewhere else or stay in WWE? Let us know in the comments!